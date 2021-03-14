IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune adds 14 more private hospitals as Covid vaccination centres
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune adds 14 more private hospitals as Covid vaccination centres

PUNE In a bid to increase the number of beneficiaries getting vaccinated the central ministry of health and family welfare has approved 14 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of 200-100 beds, which will serve as Covid vaccination centres in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:05 PM IST

PUNE In a bid to increase the number of beneficiaries getting vaccinated the central ministry of health and family welfare has approved 14 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of 200-100 beds, which will serve as Covid vaccination centres in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The additional hospitals will increase the vaccination by at least 4,000 beneficiaries daily, said officials.

These hospitals are not empanelled with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or state health insurance. The Centre has approved 67 such hospitals in the state out of which 12 are for Pune city and two from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area.

All the approved hospitals, government and private are approved after assessment of space for vaccination, cold chain space for vaccine storage, vaccination team/human resource and emergency service after reported adverse effect following immunization.

Currently, Pune has 135 session sites that can administer more than 16,100 vaccine doses.

Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector, said, “We are trying to increase the vaccination centres in Pune district given the high number of Covid cases. We aim to vaccinate about one lakh people daily. We are also seeking permission to vaccinate the population above 18 years.”

While the earlier notification of the government stated that only those private hospitals empanelled with central or state government health schemes and with more than 200 beds would be eligible for vaccination. However, given the high response from citizens, the government has further relaxed its guidelines and allowed more private hospitals to come on board.

The hospitals have to purchase the vaccine for 150 per dose and can charge 100 per dose, so the beneficiary would have to pay 250 per dose at private hospitals.

Currently, Pune city has 83 vaccination centres out of which 42 are private hospitals, while PCMC has 21 centres out of which eight are government hospitals.

At least 35,687 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the Pune district on Saturday (March 13) which was the highest in the state which took the cumulative number to 3.08 lakh.

Out of the total vaccinated, 90,000 health care workers have got the first dose while 29,000 have got their second dose and have completed their course. While 55,000 frontline workers have got their first dose and 2,657 have completed their vaccination course.

Out of the 90,000 vaccination doses, 1.29 lakh senior citizens and those aged between 45-59 with comorbidities have got their first dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Over 26k vaccinated, 2,100 new Covid cases reported in Pune district

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 PM IST
Pune: The district reported 2,183 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two Pune realtors arrested for duping man of 40 lakh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:08 PM IST
PUNE: Two realtors from Pune were arrested by the Pune police on Sunday for allegedly duping a man of 40,00,000 after promising a flat and a house to him along with the ownership of the land
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Army exam paper leak: Police identify suspect “Pawan”

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:04 PM IST
PUNE: The police have identified another person in the Army recruitment exam question paper leak case, according to public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal who was speaking in open court in Pune on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Wedding halls in Pune see cancellation of bookings due to Covid restrictions

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Pune: Owners and firms operating halls and venues that are rented out for weddings in the city are complaining now of several cancellations in the light of the new Covid restrictions for Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Owners, managers of four restaurants in Koregaon Park booked for flouting Covid norms

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Pune: Four restaurants in Koregaon Park have been raided by the Pune police on Sunday night, and the owners and managers have been booked for flouting rules in place to curb Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Some vaccination sites in Pune have no slots till April 6; admn admits tech glitch

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Pune: Post Covaxin rollout on Monday, many vaccination centres in the city have no slots till April 6 leaving many beneficiaries to struggle to get an earlier date
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State approves 13 crore for development of Pachgaon Parvati hill in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Pune: The state government has approved 13 crore to develop the Pachgaon Parvati hill (Taljai tekdi) to restore the ecology and increase green cover on the forest land
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mosquito woes sting Pune residents as civic bodies overlook water hyacinth menace

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Pune: Residents are forced to face a health hazard due to mosquito problem as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations fail to clear water bodies of spreading water hyacinth
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil’s Laura Pigossi (in pic) in action at the ITF 25K title tournament at Deccan Gymkhana courts on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Brazil’s Laura Pigossi (in pic) in action at the ITF 25K title tournament at Deccan Gymkhana courts on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

$25K ITF WTT Cup tennis: Pigossi fights back to earn singles title

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Pune: Brazil’s Laura Pigossi grabbed her first ITF 25K title of the year by beating Marianna Zakarlyuk of Ukraine 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) at Deccan Gymkhana courts on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

MSRTC pulls out of Shivajinagar multi-model hub project

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken a decision to withdraw its stake from the multi-model hub project and refused to sign a contract agreement with MahaMetro due to the lack of viability gap funding
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Police on the lookout for five for attempted murder of 36-year old

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Pune police are on the lookout for five people for the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two sent to police custody for murdering mobile thief

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Two men were remanded to Pune police’s custody by a local court on Sunday for the murder of a man who was caught after stealing a mobile phone from one of the two arrested men in Manjri area on March 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius this week: IMD forecast

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The temperature in Pune and surrounding areas is expected to rise as high as 37 degree Celsius, according to IMD forecast
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cricket competition to help needy in Pune

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
In a bid to encourage youth and help the needy in the tough Covid-19 times, a cricket competition was organised by the Madat Pratishthan last week in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Residents booked for abusing MSEDCL employee

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Multiple residents of a colony in Hadapsar have been booked for verbally abusing an MSEDCL employee on Saturday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP