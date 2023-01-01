Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune airport records 194 single-day flight ops on Jan 1

Pune airport records 194 single-day flight ops on Jan 1

Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:14 PM IST

Apart from regular domestic flights to Delhi, Indore, Kolkata and other destinations, flights were scheduled for Singapore and Dubai as well

Due to Christmas and year-end holidays, there has been a rush of passengers travelling from and to Pune airport since the last two weeks. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The very first day of the new year 2023 and Pune airport has achieved a record-breaking 194 flight operations in a single day in 97 schedules. As per information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, a total 97 arrivals and 97 departures were scheduled to and from Pune airport on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Apart from regular domestic flights to Delhi, Indore, Kolkata and other destinations, flights were scheduled for Singapore and Dubai as well.

Santosh Doke, Pune airport director, said, “This is the first time we have reached up to 194 flight operations in a single day and now, flights are growing. Hopefully, new domestic destinations will be added this year and soon, we will reach up to 200 daily flight operations.”

Due to Christmas and year-end holidays, there has been a rush of passengers travelling from and to Pune airport since the last two weeks. There have been long queues of passengers for the check-in process and the AAI has appealed to passengers to reach the airport three hours prior to the flight to complete their baggage and check-in process.

Vipul Alekar, a frequent flyer, said, “Last week, I travelled from Pune airport to Delhi for the Christmas holidays and had to go through long queues for the check-in process. While it’s good that our airport is expanding, passenger facilities should also be improved.”

Story Saved
Sunday, January 01, 2023
