Pune airport set for major expansion: Murlidhar Mohol

With the new integrated terminal building (NITB) at Pune airport now fully operational, the focus has shifted to the redevelopment of the old terminal. The reconstruction work is progressing rapidly, said minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Moho, on Monday.

“The redevelopment of the old terminal is being undertaken with a vision to enhance capacity and streamline services. Post-redevelopment, the airport will house 48 check-in counters, two automated boarding gates, a new departure gate, and expanded ticket counters. The enhanced infrastructure will enable the airport to handle up to 1.05 crore passengers annually,” he said.

Currently, the new terminal spans 36,000 square meters, and an additional 6,000 square meters will be added during the redevelopment phase. To support these efforts, the central government has allocated ₹25 crore. Mohol emphasised that strict instructions have been issued to complete the work by the end of 2025.

According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, this integration is a strategic response to increased passenger traffic and the growing demands of the airport.

Mohol also confirmed that the Obstacle Limitation Survey (OLS) for the runway extension at the airport has been completed successfully. The survey is crucial for assessing the feasibility of extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft and more international flights.

“The OLS has been completed at record speed, and the results are encouraging. Now further discussions and talks are going on with the Air Force officials to get the land from them for the actual work to be started for the runway extension. The discussion was positive, and we are hopeful to get the necessary land from the Air Force,” said Mohol.

He added that land acquisition for the runway extension is expected to be completed within the next seven to eight months.