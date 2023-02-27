Pune assembly bypoll: No wave; fate of BJP, MVA candidates hang in balance

Even as bypolls for Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituency witnessed an intense fight from both sides, it did not reflect in voter turnout at both places. The fate of BJP and MVA candidates hangs in balance as both sides claim victory. Crowd seen at a polling station in Pimple Gurav for Chinchwad constituency. (HT PHOTO)

With 50.06% voter turnout in Kasba Peth, political observers said it will be tough to predict who is at an advantage with only half the registered electorate coming to cast their vote.

As the contest became fierce in Kasba Peth, both sides deployed their workers to ensure that their supporters reach polling booths to cast vote. The Kasba Peth polling percentage this time was slightly less compared to 2019 assembly polls when 51.54% turnout was witnessed. In Chinchwad, the voter turnout stood at 50.47%, which was less than that of 2019 when 55.88% voters exercised their right.

“It’s a tough call-in absence of any wave or issue that dominated the campaign. Since Kasba contest was straight between Congress and BJP, predicting outcome here is difficult. In Chinchwad, the contest was triangular but whose votes Rahul Kalate makes a dent to is the key to victory for BJP or NCP here,” said Chitra Lele, professor, political science.

However, both BJP-Shinde camp and Maha Vikas Aghadi claimed that their candidates will emerge victorious.

The BJP’s internal assessment is that election will be easier if the voter turnout crosses 50% mark, something which is generally a tough task during bypoll when there is no wave. “Had the turnout been lower, it would have been difficult for is. Now that the voting percentage has crossed 50% mark, the outcome will be in our favour,” said a BJP leader.

Congress leader Mohan Joshi said higher voter turnout this time compared to 2019, will help party candidate Ravindra Dhangekar emerge victorious in Kasba Peth seat by around 8,000-10,000 votes. He said Nana Kate of NCP will also emerge victorious in Chinchwad.

“Even as BJP misused power and distributed money to voters, the voters in Kasba Peth were disappointed with BJP due to issues at local and national level. At the same time, our candidate was strong with local connect. This was seen in campaign and also through the voting on polling day,” said Joshi.

The BJP, which was on backfoot in the initial phase of campaign amid Brahmin community’s disappointment of denying ticket to community member. However, as the campaign progressed, senior leaders like Devendra Fadnavis took control and asked leaders to work on ground.

“The 50.06% turnout is a good sign for us. We are confident that Rasane will win even if predicting margin is difficult at this time,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

The bypoll saw allegations from both sides about subverting the process. The Congress accused BJP of distributing money to voters to ensure victory. The BJP alleged Congress candidate for violating code of conduct and indulging in accusation as political stunt.

Despite several controversies, BJP and Congress nominees for Kasba Peth expressed confidence of positive outcome in his favour. “I am confident about my victory as voters have given their blessings to me. This was seen throughout the campaign. I promise to not let down the voters here,” said BJP’s Hemant Rasane.

The Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar too expressed positive outcome. “No matter what manipulations the BJP tried to conduct while distributing money to the voters, I am confident that I will emerge victorious.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON