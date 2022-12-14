Pune bank CEO booked for molesting staffer in Pimpri

The Pimpri Police have booked a reputed bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for molesting a female colleague. The incident took place in Pimpri over a month and a half ago and the FIR was lodged against the accused on Tuesday, December 13. According to the FIR, the victim works as a peon in the same bank where the perpetrator works as a top officer at its Pimpri headquarters.

The accused told her to bring tea to his cabin and upon her arrival informed her that the portion beneath the table was not clean. When she bent down to clean the table, the accused touched her inappropriately.

He threatened to lodge a false case against her if she revealed the incident to anybody and later molested her on multiple occasions.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (a) (A man committing any of the following acts like physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures), 354 (d) (Stalking), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the accused.

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Mahalaxmi Prasad Gaikwad said, “There are two similar molestation offences against the bank CEO. In the present FIR, the victim took time to lodge the case. It was only after the first FIR was lodged that she mustered up the courage and filed the case. The accused is absconding since the case has been lodged.”