Pune BJP unit to activate booth level committees ahead of LS polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to activate booth level committees across the city from the first week of February . The BJP has also appointed in-charge for each booth committee who will conduct visits every 15 days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dheeraj Ghate, city unit president, held a meeting of all the booth committee heads under Pune Lok Sabha constituency in which instructions were given to galvanise cadre and reach out to each household.

Ghate said, “We have set the target to garner more than 51 per cent votes from each booth for the BJP candidate. The party has prepared a road map for this and communicated the same with workers.”

According to Ghate, the booth workers will start meeting influential people from each locality and share the Centre and state government’s achievements with them.

Also, BJP has also appointed various committees for Lok Sabha election.

Ghate said, “As instructed by BJP national president JP Nadda, we have appointed various committees and started the preparation on ground.”

With the plan to reach voters, BJP has already taken lead in the campaign for polls even as Lok Sabha elections are yet to be announced. The party leaders have started various meetings for the election as a part of public outreach programme.

Ghate said even as the party is yet to finalise candidate, BJP has activated its cadre. “By considering that the opposition parties are far behind for the election preparation,” he said.