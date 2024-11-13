Pune Book Fest from December 14 

The second edition of the Pune book festival will be held between December 14 and 22 at Fergusson College ground, organisers said on Wednesday. The event is jointly organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), Deccan Education Society and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), NBT president Milind Marathe said. The event is jointly organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), Deccan Education Society and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), NBT president Milind Marathe said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“Last year more than 500,000 readers visited the festival and this year’s it is going to be much bigger and more attractive,” NBT trustee Rajesh Pande said.

Pune Literature Festival will be part of this year’s festival for the first time, and according to the organisers, renowned literary and intellectuals from across the country will come together to brainstorm on literature and culture.

“Various cultural programs, traditional dance performances and food stalls will give the attendees a comprehensive cultural experience. We appeal to all Punekars to attend this festival that celebrates the love of books, exchange of ideas, and Indian culture,” Pande said.