Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Pune car crash accused teen issued notice, asked to appear before Juvenile Justice Board

PTI |
May 22, 2024 11:19 AM IST

Pune car crash accused teen issued notice, asked to appear before Juvenile Justice Board

Pune, The Juvenile Justice Board has issued a notice to a 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his car into a motorbike killing two persons in Pune, to appear before it on Wednesday.

This comes after the Pune police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order.

The board is expected to hear the revision petition at around 12 noon at its office in Yerawada area here.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday. The teenager, son of a real estate developer, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later.

"After we approached the board with the revision petition, it has issued a notice to the juvenile to appear before it," Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.

The Pune police had approached a sessions court challenging the bail order and seeking permission to allow them to treat the body as an adult saying the crime committed was "heinous".

However, the court asked the police to approach the Juvenile Justice Board with a petition to review the order.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, police had said.

While passing the order on Sunday, the board stated the Child-in-Conflict with Law is released on bail on executing his personal bond and surety bond of 7,500 with conditions that his parents shall take care of him and he will never get involved in offences in future. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the board within 15 days. "The CCL will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Live Score
