Pune: Car driver arrested in hit-and-run case that killed 5 women

Pune rural police have arrested a 24-year-old man, whose car crushed five women to death on the Pune-Nashik highway on Monday night.

Kanifnath Kad (24) of Waki, Khed tehsil, Pune district, has been identified as the accused. He was arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

According to police, the accused fled the scene of the incident. Senior police inspector Rajkumar Kendre of Rajgurunagar police station formed five teams in search of the accused driver and vehicle, led by senior police officers.

After a thorough examination of CCTV footage from the Pune-Nashik highway, police identified the vehicle involved in the accident on Tuesday night and arrested the driver from his relative’s home.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khed Division) Sudarshan Patil said, “After technical analysis, we have arrested the driver and recovered the vehicle used in the accident. According to preliminary information, the accused was on his way to a ‘Jagran Gondhal’ event at a friend’s house when the incident occurred.’’

Patil went on to say that more information would be obtained after a thorough interrogation of the accused.

According to police, five women were killed and six others were injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Pune-Nashik Road near Rajguru Nagar on Monday night.

A group of 12-15 women had taken a marriage catering contract on 14 February and were on their way to Shiroli village near Rajgurunagar on Tuesday. The women took the PMPML bus from Bhosari to Kharpudi Phata. They were on their way to Shiroli from Kharpudi phata.

When they were crossing the Pune-Nashik highway around 11 pm, a white-colored speeding SUV hit them hard and fled the scene. The accident was so severe that two women died on the spot and three died later in the hospital while receiving medical treatment.