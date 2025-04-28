Pune: Citizens’ movement against RFD gains momentum amid PMC, PCMC talks of revising plan

Opposition to the Riverfront Development (RFD) project in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has gained fresh momentum, with Sunday’s large public protest at Shahid Kamthe Garden, Pimple Nilakh, marking a new phase. Hundreds of residents, activists, and environmentalists came together, demanding a full review of the RFD plan instead of isolated corrections. Earlier, after facing sustained opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced it would revise RFD plans impacting the Ramnadi-Mula devrai (sacred grove) and avoid tree felling on an eight-hectare site. (HT PHOTO)

“The rivers play a crucial role in the development of both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. The untreated domestic and industrial sewage is polluting the river significantly. To carry decoration work along the flood plain areas of the rivers, a huge amount of construction waste is being dumped, which leads to shrinking of the river belt,” said Maruti Bhapkar, who was part of the protest.

“The decisions are made based on economic benefits and the scientific view is completely neglected in the process. The project is not to rejuvenate our rivers but to destroy our city and hence we are opposing the ongoing destruction work along the riverbank,” she added.

Anna Bansode, deputy speaker of the legislative assembly, visited the protestors and, after being briefed on illegal tree felling and environmental concerns, instructed the municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to halt ongoing work.

“I have issued instructions to stop the work,” Bansode said, adding that an inquiry will be conducted and discussions held with the chief minister and deputy chief ministers. Bansode also promised strict action against illegal tree-cutting and other violations flagged by citizens.

Earlier, after facing sustained opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced it would revise RFD plans impacting the Ramnadi-Mula devrai (sacred grove) and avoid tree felling on an eight-hectare site.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has also ordered its environment, garden, and tree authority departments to draw up a fresh, conservation-focused proposal within two months.

“About the halt of work, I haven’t received any such instruction as of now. We have taken all the necessary approvals from respective experts’ bodies including the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and a few others. The case was also being reviewed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and all necessary legal permissions were obtained and hence the work is going on accordingly,” said Shekhar Singh, commissioner, PCMC.

“About the objections raised by people, we had meetings with them from time to time. One such meeting was also held recently in last week and we took some suggestions from them. We are working on those,” he said.

The RFD is a major state-backed project worth thousands of crores, executed in phases. PMC claims that work from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden Bridge is 80% complete and targeted for completion by June. However, the project has faced stiff resistance over the alleged destruction of wetlands, mass tree cutting, and disruption of river ecosystems.

Currently, active work between Wakad and Sangvi — particularly in Pimple Nilakh — has led to large-scale tree felling by PCMC, while PMC has also marked trees for removal along its riverbanks. Future phases are expected to extend work to the Indrayani and Pavana rivers as well.

Citizens and experts argue that the project will cause significant environmental damage. They point to the loss of riverbank biodiversity, threats to bird species, and the destruction of rocky riverbeds and natural floodplains. Thousands of mature trees, vital for bird habitats and river health, are at risk.

Environmentalists warn that the project focuses more on beautification than actual river rejuvenation. There are also concerns about the destruction of natural and cultural landmarks, including ancient temples and wells along the riverbanks. The removal of rocky beds and natural islands is expected to severely affect aquatic ecosystems and migratory birds.

Prajkta Mahajan of the Pune River Revival group said the protest was a culmination of month-long citizen efforts. “We met multiple leaders, submitted memoranda, and held chain protests across the city. Around 3,000 people gathered demanding a complete halt to tree cutting, untreated sewage discharge, and riverbank destruction. The public response has been overwhelming, and we will continue our fight,” she said.