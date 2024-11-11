Pune City is experiencing fluctuations in temperature

With significant drop and rise in minimum or nighttime temperature, Pune city has been experiencing fluctuations in temperature since the beginning of November. Currently, minimum temperature has dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius but is soon expected to increase as a new system is forming in the southwest Bay of Bengal that will bring more moisture to Maharashtra with areas including Pune likely to experience light rain November 13 onwards, said a senior scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This drop in minimum temperature has given a winter feel to the city and fog can also be seen in many areas, especially during the night and early morning hours. (HT FILE)

On October 25, the city recorded the first-ever lowest temperature of the season at 16.7 degrees Celsius. Thereafter on November 7, minimum temperature was recorded as 15.2 degrees Celsius. Subsequently, the temperature increased slightly to 16 to 17 degrees Celsius but on November 11, it fell again to 15.9 degrees Celsius. This drop in minimum temperature has given a winter feel to the city and fog can also be seen in many areas, especially during the night and early morning hours. As per the IMD forecast, the city is likely to experience similar conditions for the next 24 hours after which there are chances of light rainfall in Pune city and the temperature is likely to increase gradually from November 13.

A video forecast issued by IMD Pune on November 11 said that there are chances of light rain in Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada between November 13 and 15. During this time, these areas are expected to experience wind flow between 30 and 40 kmph, and a yellow alert has been issued for Pune, Satara, Kolhapur and other districts as well.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Formation of low-pressure system in southwest Bay of Bengal and its likely westward movement will bring moisture in south Maharashtra and even in Pune from the evening of November 13 for the subsequent 48 hours. During that period, partly cloudy skies with light rain are likely to be experienced in south and central Maharashtra and the adjoining areas.”

This year, the southwest monsoon concluded on a positive note with above-normal rainfall. After a month’s buffer in October, people are now eagerly waiting for the winter season which typically starts in November. With a significant drop in temperature on several occasions since the last week of October till date, there was an assumption that winter has begun in Pune. However, an IMD official denied the fact stating that currently the city is experiencing a transition phase and as per official records, the period from December to February is considered as winter.

Meanwhile, with a drop in temperature and the formation of fog in many areas, visibility has been affected significantly. The increased air pollution has also affected visibility in many areas. As per the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM’s) Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the Air Quality Index (AQI) increased from 133 on November 8 to 154 till 5.30 pm on November 11. Thergaon, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, Gavalinagar in Chinchwad, and Wakad are among the most polluted areas in Pune with AQI recorded as 313, 279, 271 and 241, respectively. Apart from these, areas like Katraj Dairy Chowk, Karve Road, Nigadi, Shivajinagar and Alandi also recorded higher air pollution with above 100 AQI.