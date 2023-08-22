News / Cities / Pune News / Pune police foil bank robbery attempt, arrested five

Pune police foil bank robbery attempt, arrested five

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 22, 2023 11:53 PM IST

A team of Deccan police, at around 2.30 am on Monday received information about suspicious movement by a group of people near a private bank on Law College Road

PUNE:

Police informed that the accused were planning to loot IndusInd Bank in the area, but a timely interception foiled their plan as cops seized two koytas, blades, rope, iron rods, tempo, and other materials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police informed that the accused were planning to loot IndusInd Bank in the area, but a timely interception foiled their plan as cops seized two koytas, blades, rope, iron rods, tempo, and other materials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune city police on Monday arrested five persons from the Deccan area carrying deadly weapons in an attempt to carry out a well-planned bank robbery. A team of Deccan police, at around 2.30 am on Monday received information about suspicious movement by a group of people near a private bank on Law College Road. Cops immediately rushed to the spot and when they intercepted the group, they attacked police to evade arrest. However, the police patrol team overpowered the miscreants and arrested five persons.

The accused have been identified as Jaspalsingh Junni and Prasadsingh Bhond from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kuldeepsingh Junni from Shivajinagar, Nasibsingh Dudhani from Solapur, and Gaurav Rathod, from Chakan. However, another accused, Arunsingh Bhond succeeded in fleeing the spot.

Police informed that the accused were planning to loot IndusInd Bank in the area, but a timely interception foiled their plan as cops seized two koytas, blades, rope, iron rods, tempo, and other materials used for robbery purposes.

Dattatray Sawant, police sub-inspector at Deccan police station said, “Earlier in the last week a case of theft at an under-construction site was reported. During the investigation, we found information about these accused and consequently arrested them before executing planned bank robbery.”

A case has been registered at Deccan police station under IPC section 399 (Preparation to commit dacoity) and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out