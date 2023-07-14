Damini marshal squad strength increased to 41 in Pune

Pune: Following the recent cases of crime against women, the Pune city police have decided to increase the count of Damini marshal squad comprising women cops from 36 to 41. A Damini marshal cop helping a woman in Pune. The city police have increased the count of Damini marshal squad comprising women cops from 36 to 41. (HT)

The women cop squad was formed on July 8, 2015, by the then Pune police Commissioner KK Pathak. Initially, there were 18 Damini squads with 36 marshals.

Anit More, senior inspector, Bharosa Cell Damini Marshals, said, “With the expansion, the Pune city will now be covered by 82 marshals of 41 squads. They will conduct surprise visits to railway stations, bus stations, cinema halls, public gardens, education institutes, religious places, IT parks and other crowded places. Seeing them in uniform at these places gives women and girls a sense of assurance of their safety.”

According to More, Damini marshals are posted at police stations depending on the area and population it covers. While police stations like Faraskhana, Vishrambaug and Hadapsar police stations have two Damini marshals, other stations have one member of the squad. The crime branch unit has eight Damini marshals that are on standby in case of emergency.

Apart from being responsible for curbing crimes against women, the Damini marshals also extend emotional support and provide self-defence training to women. They are trained to offer help in cases related to Juveniles Justice Act, other legal issues related to women, and counselling victims of various crimes.

Safety shield

On June 27, Damini marshal Sonali Gulabrao Hinge from Shivajinagar Damini squad received a call from the headmaster of PV Girls School in Deccan about a youth harassing a schoolgirl since last few days. Hinge visits the school and takes the teenager and the school administration into confidence. Later, after counselling, the trio reach the bus stop where the youth used to harass the girl. The girl was made to stand at the bus stop under the watch of schoolteacher and Hinge standing at a distance. Later, when the 24-year-old youth approached the girl and started misbehaving with her, Hinge called more police force and nabbed the accused who was taken to the police station for investigation.

On June 26, a Damini marshal receives a call from an unknown girl seeking help. The girl travelling from Lonavla to Shivajinagar in a local train complained of an unknown boy following her from Lonavla. The Damini marshal meets the girl at Shivajinagar railway station and the boy flees after seeing the woman in uniform with her. Later, the woman cop arranges an autorickshaw to drop the girl home.

Help a call away

Pune city police have shared mobile number 8975953100, urging prompt reporting to ensure swift action. Complaints related to women safety will be accorded priority, said police authorities.