Pune city temperature continue to drop: 10.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday

PUNE: Since November 7, Pune has seen a drastic drop in minimum temperatures. While the minimum temperature at Shivajinagar on November 7 was 20.6 degrees Celsius, Thursday saw a further decline to 10.9 degree Celsius reporting the coldest day of the season so far. With this, Pune became the coldest city in the state for the second time this week, according to the weather department.

On Thursday, Pashan reported a minimum temperature of 11.5 degree Celsius; Lohegaon 13.9 degree Celsius; Chinchwad and Lavale 17 degree Celsius; and Magarpatta 17.8 degree Celsius. Night temperature is likely to increase from November 13, as per officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On the dip in temperature, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that the northern winds penetrating the state have resulted in a drop in temperature. “Earlier, the winds were northerly, then the wind pattern was north-eastern and then the wind pattern changed to easterly. And cooler winds from the north have resulted in a gradual drop in night temperature not just in Pune city but across the state. There is also less moisture in the air as of now and no cloudy weather. Because of this, heat escapes and so, the temperature has dropped,” Kashyapi said. In the next few days, some parts of the state may witness rainfall.

“As there is an incursion of moisture in the state, beginning November 12, we have issued rainfall alerts for various parts. And so with more moisture, the temperature may also see a rise in the next few days,” he said. The weather department has forecast light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the city till November 16.