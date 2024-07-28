Pune civic boady floats tender worth 4.42 cr for maintenance and repair of 15 flyovers

The civic body plans to repair damaged surface of 15 flyovers by spending ₹4.42 crore and a proposal regarding the same has been tabled before the standing committee on Saturday, said officials of the road department. The defect liability period of the flyovers has expired, and they have developed potholes due to rain and wear and tear (Representative Photo)

The defect liability period of the said bridges has expired, and they have developed potholes due to rain and wear and tear. These are river bridges, flyovers, and railway flyovers.

The bridges include--Baba Rao Bhide Bridge, Aga Khan Bridge, Old Sangam Bridge, Alankar Talkies Railway Flyover, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bridge at Bund Garden, Hadapsar Gadital flyover, Magarpatta Chowk Flyover, Hadapsar Kirloskar Pneumatic Railway Flyover, Tilak Bridge, Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge or Z Bridge, Wellsi Bridge or Kamgar Bridge, Old Harris Bridge, Trimbak Dengle Patil Bridge, Old flyover at Jehangir Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Bridge.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are connected by 32 bridges, and there are 17 flyovers at major intersections to ease traffic. The city has 58 bridges, including nine railway flyovers.

Maintenance and repair of 43 bridges, still under the defect liability period and it is the responsibility of the contractors to repair and maintain them. However, the municipal corporation is responsible for the 15 bridges whose defect liability period has expired.