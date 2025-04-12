Pune civic body begins land acquisition for Phule Wada project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started land acquisition process for Mahatma Phule Wada and Savitribai Phule Memorial by depositing money at the district collectorate. The civic body will acquire 2.71 acres, including private properties, for the plan. (HT FILE)

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale chaired a review meet on Friday.

“The Maharashtra government and PMC have decided to integrate both the projects. The state has approved ₹200 crore for land acquisition and released ₹100 crore in the first phase,” he said.

“Over 91 properties with 516 owners and 285 tenants will be affected by the project. Most of them are demanding house as compensation,” a civic official said.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said he may resort to a hunger strike if work on the Phule Wada, which is being turned into a memorial for legendary social reformer Mahatma Phule, in Pune was not expedited.

“We are demanding land for the expansion of the monument dedicated to Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. There are multiple things when it comes to land acquisition. Work is on at zero speed at Phule Wada. The government needs to be asked why they need us to protest every time when it comes to this place,” he said.