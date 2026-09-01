PCB serves show-cause notice to selection committee over Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq selections; gives 24 hours to respond
PCB has reportedly demanded a written explanation for two of the selection decisions made for the tour, with the committee given a 24-hour deadline.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned up the heat on the selection/advisory committee after the team's disastrous tour of England, where the Babar Azam-led side lost both opening matches to concede the series ahead of the finale. The PCB has served a show-cause notice demanding a written explanation for two of the selection decisions made for the tour, with the committee given a 24-hour deadline.
The PCB has sought a written explanation over the selection of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq for the tour of England. The two batters were picked following a selection meeting held on June 2.
The PCB wants to know the rationale behind the two picks, including the selection criteria, performances that were taken into consideration and other factors involved in the process.
“Yes, we have issued a showcause notice to the entire committee,” a PCB spokesperson also confirmed to HT Digital
Deep Dive
ALSO READ: Shahid Afridi unleashes on PCB's 'shocking' England Test overhaul: Seven axed, coach gone - 'What is this thinking?'
There have been calls to drop Rizwan from the Test team for a while now owing to his diminishing returns with the bat. He scored just 61 runs in four innings against England in the Test series, taking his tally to 283 runs in six Tests in 2026 at 25.72, with only two fifties. The wicketkeeper-batter also struggled in 2025, scoring 360 runs in 10 innings, and has yet to score a century since his unbeaten 171 against Bangladesh in August 2024. That remains his only triple-figure score in the format in the last four years.
Rizwan was released from the squad after the end of the second Test at Lord's as part of Pakistan's chaotic selection changes. Imam was also released after suffering a calf injury during the same game and did not bat in either innings as the visitors lost by 194 runs.
The injury has attracted scrutiny, with speculation in the media over its legitimacy. In the wake of the latest development, allegations that Imam had faked injuries in the past also resurfaced in the media.
"As advised by the Competent Authority, you are hereby requested to provide a written explanation regarding the basis and rationale for the selection of the said two players, including the relevant selection criteria, performance considerations and any other factors taken into account during the selection process.
"The explanation should clearly outline the reasons for their selection and the process followed in arriving at the final decision. You are hereby directed to submit your written explanation to the PCB within twenty-four (24) hours of receipt of this Notice. The response must clearly and unequivocally address each of the matters set out herein," read the notice.
PCB had asked the committee to submit the explanation within 24 hours, describing the matter as "urgent and of utmost importance".
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More