Pune civic body files FIR against quack

The Warje Malwadi police have booked a man for allegedly prescribing allopathic and homoeopathic medicines to patients sans qualification and registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC). The police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for violation of Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, which prohibits medical practice by unregistered persons. A civic body squad visited the unit on March 18 to probe the case and submitted the report to the authorities on May 20. MMC was informed on May 21 with request to act against Bakshi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Ujwal Kumar Sanil Bakshi of Warje Malwadi, was allegedly found running a piles treatment centre at Karvenagar. He was allegedly using allopathic and ayurvedic medicines for treatment, the FIR states.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

As per the complaint filed by PMC’s medical officer Dr Asaram Shyamrao Kakade, the civic body received a complaint on March 6 about the alleged illegal practice by Bakshi.A civic body squad visited the unit on March 18 to probe the case and submitted the report to the authorities on May 20. MMC was informed on May 21 with request to act against Bakshi.

“The medical officer who probed the case was directed to file an FIR against the accused on May 22,” said Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC health chief.

“Based on PMC’s complaint, the accused has been booked under Section 33(1) of the MMP-Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860,” a police official said.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The move is to ensure that illegal health centres and bogus doctors face action, and to protect citizens from the hazard.”