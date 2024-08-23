 Pune civic body holds workshop on improving air quality - Hindustan Times
Pune civic body holds workshop on improving air quality

ByVicky Pathare
Aug 23, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The workshop was organised as part of the National Clean Air Programme under the Central Government’s 15th Finance Commission

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) environment department in collaboration with World Resources Institute (WRI) India on Thursday organised a one-day workshop aimed at enhancing air quality in the city. The event was designed for developers and engineers from various government offices within the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area.

PMC has received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>162 crore under the the National Clean Air Programme and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>139 crore will be released over the next two years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMC has received 162 crore under the the National Clean Air Programme and an additional 139 crore will be released over the next two years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC additional commissioner Prithviraj BP, environment department deputy commissioner Sanjay Shinde, environment conservation officer Mangesh Dighe, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) Pune president Ranjit Naiknavare, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) additional city engineer Sanjay Kulkarni and WRI India director Kumar Kumaraswamy attended the programme held at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium on Ghole Road.

The workshop was organised as part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) under the Central Government’s 15th Finance Commission. PMC has received 162 crore under the project and an additional 139 crore will be released over the next two years. Prithviraj highlighted the ongoing efforts of PMC to improve air quality and reduce pollution and emphasised the crucial role of developers in supporting these efforts. Kumaraswany urged developers and engineers to follow guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune civic body holds workshop on improving air quality
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
