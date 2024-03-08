Pune civic body ranks first in state to bring down maternal mortality rate

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has been ranked first in the state for its LaQshya (labour room quality improvement initiative) certification ranking, said officials on Friday. Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, PMC, said the public health department has evaluated civic bodies based on their performance of various health programmes for maternal health, child health, family planning and welfare, and adolescent health. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body has reported significant drop in maternal and newborn morbidity and death rate by improving quality of care during delivery and post-partum period in the past year.

The state health department released the rankings on Thursday. PMC topped the list among all municipal corporations followed by Kolhapur, Sangli, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai. Vasai-Virar, Dhule, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Jalgaon recorded poor performance.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer, PMC, said the public health department has evaluated civic bodies based on their performance of various health programmes for maternal health, child health, family planning and welfare, and adolescent health. Besides, performance of national programmes like National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), National Vector Borne Disease Control Program (NVBDCP), National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), Ayushman Bharat were evaluated for ranking. Also, finance management and record maintenance of the reproductive and child health (RCH) portal were considered.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC said, “Since April 2023, the performance of the team has been exceptional, and PMC has been consistently ranked among the top three in Maharashtra. We met government targets and improved health scheme coverage through enhanced surveillance. The maternal and child deaths have significantly decreased. However, there is a lot more to be achieved.”