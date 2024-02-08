 Pune civic body takes action against illegal structure on HEMRL premises - Hindustan Times
Pune civic body takes action against illegal structure on HEMRL premises

Pune civic body takes action against illegal structure on HEMRL premises

ByAbhay Khairnar
Feb 08, 2024 09:08 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation takes action against illegal farmhouse on HEMRL premises. Notices issued to 12 bungalows in the area.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday took action against illegal farmhouse constructed on High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) premises at Pashan.

The illegal structure demolished by the PMC. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has issued notices to 12 bungalows in the area, said officials.

As HEMRL is a sensitive institute, the organisation filed the complaint with the PMC for illegal constructions around the premises around five-six months back.

In January, the civic body had taken action against few properties, said officials.

PMC executive engineer Bipin Sinde and junior engineer Sunil Kadam undertook the drive.

Kadam said, “PMC had issued notices to 12 bungalows. Few owners have approached court and we have started taking action against rest of the premises.”

Meanwhile, recently PMC had taken action against furniture malls along Bengaluru highway near Bavdhan. The civic body demolished most of the structures but within a month again illegal structures have come up at the same spot.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
