Pune civic body to auction 42 properties to recover property tax dues

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated advertisement to auction 42 properties whose owners failed to pay property tax dues. The total dues of property tax defaulters is around ₹ 100 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC property tax department head Madhav Jagtap said, “We followed all procedures to facilitate the defaulters to pay property tax dues. However, following no positive response from defaulters, we have seized their properties, including residential and commercial, to be auctioned.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “The total dues of property tax defaulters is around ₹100 crore. After property auction and recovery of tax dues, remaining money will be handed over to respective defaulters.”