Pune civic body to submit proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to NHAI 

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Due to fund shortage, PMC sought financial help from state government for land acquisition. The state had given ₹140 crore for land acquisition.

As instructed by Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will submit a proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to the central government soon, said officials.  

Pune civic body to submit proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to NHAI 
Pune civic body to submit proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to NHAI 

Rajendra Bhosale, municipal commissioner, said, “Recently, Gadkari had asked PMC to submit the proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to NHAI. If PMC completes the land acquisition work, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will bear the cost of the 80-meter road stretch.” 

“Due to fund shortage, PMC sought financial help from state government for land acquisition. The state had given 140 crore for land acquisition. PMC completed 80 per cent of the land acquisition work but by considering 50-meter road width. As per the original plan, PMC had planned an 80-meter road on the stretch.” 

Bhosale said, “Recently, Union minister Gadkari took a review of flyover work at Katraj Chowk and proposed Katraj-Kondhwa Road. At that meeting, the minister instructed PMC to do the land acquisition work by considering 80-meter width and the cost will be borne by NHAI.” 

“Acquiring the land by considering 80-meter width will take time. Meanwhile, PMC will continue the road work on 50-meters. The 80-meter road width work will go on later in the second phase, but PMC complete administrative work.” 

