As instructed by Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will submit a proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to the central government soon, said officials. Pune civic body to submit proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to NHAI

Rajendra Bhosale, municipal commissioner, said, “Recently, Gadkari had asked PMC to submit the proposal for Katraj-Kondhwa Road to NHAI. If PMC completes the land acquisition work, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will bear the cost of the 80-meter road stretch.”

“Due to fund shortage, PMC sought financial help from state government for land acquisition. The state had given ₹140 crore for land acquisition. PMC completed 80 per cent of the land acquisition work but by considering 50-meter road width. As per the original plan, PMC had planned an 80-meter road on the stretch.”

Bhosale said, “Recently, Union minister Gadkari took a review of flyover work at Katraj Chowk and proposed Katraj-Kondhwa Road. At that meeting, the minister instructed PMC to do the land acquisition work by considering 80-meter width and the cost will be borne by NHAI.”

“Acquiring the land by considering 80-meter width will take time. Meanwhile, PMC will continue the road work on 50-meters. The 80-meter road width work will go on later in the second phase, but PMC complete administrative work.”