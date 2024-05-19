Pune civic body to take a call on water cuts in June

Even though there is 6.5 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) water stock left in the five dams of the Khadakwasla cluster, the administration has chosen to evaluate the situation in June before taking a decision. Water Tankers seen supplying water to housing societies at Kharadi. (representative photo)

Though the water cuts have not been initiated in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department confirmed that it had proposed to reduce the quota of most parts of the city every Thursday on the pretext of maintenance work.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC commissioner, on Friday, called a meeting with the irrigation department and civic officials to take the review of the water storage and proposed action.

“The PMC and irrigation department have decided to take review of water storage in the dams in June. If the rain does not arrive on time, the administration will take a call on the existing water supply for the city,” said Bhosale.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the onset of monsoon in Kerala on May 31 and in Maharashtra by June 12.

According to irrigation department officials, at present, the water stock in the Khadakwasla cluster reservoir is 6.5 TMC.

“This water stock will last for the city till July end. Among this storage, 0.5 TCM water is reserved for Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram palkh processions,” the official said requesting anonymity.

Another official from the department said, “There is a demand for releasing water for agricultural purposes as well, but the irrigation department has already discharged excess quota in the last cycle. Considering that there will be no immediate need to release water for agricultural purposes.”