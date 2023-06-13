Home / Cities / Pune News / Deadline for applying for first round of Class 11 admission extended

Deadline for applying for first round of Class 11 admission extended

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 13, 2023 11:51 PM IST

According to the information shared by the education department, not only have many students not completed the process of filling their Class 11 admission forms, the filled-in parts are still to be verified

PUNE: The deadline for applying for the ongoing first round of the Class 11 centralised admission process has been extended till 5 pm on June 14. Reason being while 3.91 lakh students have filled the first part of their application, many of them have not yet verified the same. Also, many students have not filled the second part of their application yet. Students will not be able to get their School Leaving Certificates till after the distribution of the Class 10 (SSC) marksheets by the respective schools on June 14.

“After getting the marksheets, the students will get their Class 10 school leaving certificates after which they can take admission in Class 11 in anticipation. Considering all these aspects and the demand of both students and parents, the deadline has been extended till 5 pm on June 14 to apply for the ongoing regular round one,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

