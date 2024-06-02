Pune cop gets leg massage while on duty

A video of a traffic police officer from Kalyaninagar area seen getting a leg massage from an unidentified man when on duty faced criticism on social media, though a senior official on Sunday said it was due to the personnel’s medical condition. On May 19, police intercepted a car in which three to four people were travelling and asked for valid documents. At that time Gorade asked one of the persons to give a leg massage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The official has been identified as sub-inspector Gorade (57) of the Yerawada traffic division.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On May 19, police intercepted a car in which three to four people were travelling and asked for valid documents. At that time Gorade asked one of the persons to give a leg massage.

Clarifying on the viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar, in a message, said, “Sub Inspector Gorade (57) of Yerwada Traffic Division was (deployed) to check drink and driving cases at Adlabs Chowk, Kalyaninagar.”

The DCP said due to continuous day-and-night duty for two days, Gorade’s blood sugar levels touched 550 (mg/dl or milligrams per decilitre), following which he had cramps in his legs.

“Hence, he sat down suddenly on the ground. The person in the footage helped to release cramps in the leg. Still, we are verifying facts and (will) take necessary action,” the DCP added in the message.

(With Agency Inputs)