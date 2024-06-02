 Pune cop gets leg massage while on duty - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Pune cop gets leg massage while on duty

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2024 06:38 AM IST

A video of a traffic police officer receiving a leg massage on duty sparked criticism on social media, but a senior official cited the officer's medical condition.

A video of a traffic police officer from Kalyaninagar area seen getting a leg massage from an unidentified man when on duty faced criticism on social media, though a senior official on Sunday said it was due to the personnel’s medical condition.

On May 19, police intercepted a car in which three to four people were travelling and asked for valid documents. At that time Gorade asked one of the persons to give a leg massage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The official has been identified as sub-inspector Gorade (57) of the Yerawada traffic division.

On May 19, police intercepted a car in which three to four people were travelling and asked for valid documents. At that time Gorade asked one of the persons to give a leg massage.

Clarifying on the viral video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar, in a message, said, “Sub Inspector Gorade (57) of Yerwada Traffic Division was (deployed) to check drink and driving cases at Adlabs Chowk, Kalyaninagar.”

The DCP said due to continuous day-and-night duty for two days, Gorade’s blood sugar levels touched 550 (mg/dl or milligrams per decilitre), following which he had cramps in his legs.

“Hence, he sat down suddenly on the ground. The person in the footage helped to release cramps in the leg. Still, we are verifying facts and (will) take necessary action,” the DCP added in the message.

(With Agency Inputs)

News / Cities / Pune / Pune cop gets leg massage while on duty
