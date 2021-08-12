Pune crime branch seizes narcotics worth 5.20 crore in past 30 months

Pune: The Pune crime branch has filed 273 cases, arrested 374 drug peddlers and seized narcotics estimated to be worth ₹5.20 crore during the past 30 months. It has filed 36 cases in 2021 as compared to 119 in 2019. The anti-narcotics cell has seized drugs worth ₹1.53 crore in 2021, as against ₹3.83 crore in 2019. At least 56 persons were arrested by the department in 2021. The corresponding count in 2019 was 157, according to the crime branch officials.

The narcotics seized by the crime branch and the customs department in joint operations include marijuana, hashish, mephedrone, cocaine, LSD and brown sugar. The police have filed the cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The crime branch officials said that narcotics smuggling mainly take place in slums, labour camps, posh societies and places visited by youth for entertainment and outings. Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar, Yerawada, Mundhwa , Baner, Hinjewadi and Mohammadwadi have emerged to be the hotspots for narcotics trade.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale said, “As per the directions of the police commissioner, we have started a zero tolerance policy towards narcotics trade in the city and launched a complete crackdown leading to many arrests and seizure of drugs. Special squads have been readied to bring an end to the drug menace and dossiers are being prepared on drug suppliers and couriers. Public awareness about the dangers of drugs and crime branch crackdown have led to reduction of narcotics trade in the city.”