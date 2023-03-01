Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Demand for fancy vehicle registration numbers rides north

Pune: Demand for fancy vehicle registration numbers rides north

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

While the revenue collected by RTO for giving “choice numbers” in 2022 was ₹31.80 crore, the figure in January this year alone touched ₹4.80 crore.

Punekars’ love for fancy registration numbers for their vehicles has taken top gear as per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) data.

Punekars’ love for fancy registration numbers for their vehicles has taken top gear as per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) data. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Punekars’ love for fancy registration numbers for their vehicles has taken top gear as per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) data. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

While the revenue collected by RTO for giving “choice numbers” in 2022 was 31.80 crore, the figure in January this year alone touched 4.80 crore. The 2021 annual figure stood at 21.45 crore

As per Pune RTO officials, car owners prefer numbers 1, 7 or 9 on their number plates.

The regional transport office organises an auction system where applicants pay a certain amount through DD cheque. When there are multiple applications for a certain number, it is put on auction.

“As some customers do not get their preferred registered number at the showroom or other sale point, there is a demand that its allotment be handed over to the RTO again,” said Ramesh Chavan, who recently bought a new car.

“Punekars who buy high-end cars prefer fancy numbers. Many want numbers like 1, 7, 9, 77, 90, 99, 9999, 990, 770, 7070, 7707, 7700, 9090, 9990 on the number plates on their vehicles.” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out