Pune: Demand for fancy vehicle registration numbers rides north

Punekars' love for fancy registration numbers for their vehicles has taken top gear as per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) data.

While the revenue collected by RTO for giving “choice numbers” in 2022 was ₹31.80 crore, the figure in January this year alone touched ₹4.80 crore. The 2021 annual figure stood at ₹21.45 crore

As per Pune RTO officials, car owners prefer numbers 1, 7 or 9 on their number plates.

The regional transport office organises an auction system where applicants pay a certain amount through DD cheque. When there are multiple applications for a certain number, it is put on auction.

“As some customers do not get their preferred registered number at the showroom or other sale point, there is a demand that its allotment be handed over to the RTO again,” said Ramesh Chavan, who recently bought a new car.

“Punekars who buy high-end cars prefer fancy numbers. Many want numbers like 1, 7, 9, 77, 90, 99, 9999, 990, 770, 7070, 7707, 7700, 9090, 9990 on the number plates on their vehicles.” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.