Pune dist edu dept to focus on maths, language skills of Class 1-5 in ZP

To address the learning outcome gaps after two years of online education, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) plans to help students from Class 1 to 5 from ZP schools to improve their mathematical and language skills. The programme that focuses on basics of maths and language skills started on Tuesday and will continue till January 31.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), at Zilla Parishad said,“Pune District Institute of Education and Training has designed a month-long plan consisting of teaching modules, evaluations and activities to help primary school students of ZP schools to achieve foundational learning and numeracy. The programme has been developed with the help of expert teachers and is based on the guidelines of the government of India under the Nipun Bharat Programme.”

He added that each of the 0.232 million students in Zilla Parishad schools have been assessed with regard to their learning levels.

“The assessments have been carried out twice during this academic year. The improvement levels in students have been mapped at the level of classrooms. As per the class teachers’ own assessments, 82.7% students have shown an improvement,” said Prasad.

Pune Zilla Parishad had previously published a weekly teaching plan for each class and for each subject through the year, to correctly teach the State Curriculum Framework through Balbharthi’s Books.

Prasad added that the drive will be in addition to the weekly teaching plans also being delivered in the classroom.

“Pune Zilla Parishad has the highest number of children who qualified for scholarship exams in the state. Schools have also been challenged to improve academic results in board exams through micro plans for each child. These efforts are showing encouraging results in education,” said Prasad.