Pune dist reports 131 Covid deaths, rural counts for more than hundred

Pune: The rising number of Covid-19 positive cases in Pune rural is now resulting in more deaths in the region due to the infection. On Tuesday, as per the state health department, Pune district reported 131 Covid deaths of which 106 were reported from Pune rural alone. This took the death toll in rural area to 3,622.

Pune district reported 2,696 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 1,003,844 of which 946,389 have recovered, 11,807 declared dead and 45,648 are active cases undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

On Tuesday, Pune rural reported 1,401 new Covid cases which took the progressive counts to 281,523. Pune city reported 739 new cases which took the progressive count to 481,181 and with 25 more deaths the toll went up to 6,469 while PCMC reported 556 new cases and the progressive count went up to 241,140 and with zero deaths the toll stood at 1,656.

The state reported that 36,176 patients discharged on Tuesday and 5,218,768 Covid patients discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 92.76%. Also, 24,136 new cases in the state on Tuesday and 601 Covid deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.61%. Of 33, 541,565 laboratory samples 5,626,155 have been tested positive (16.77%) for Covid-19 until Tuesday. Currently, 2,616,428 people are in home quarantine and 20,829 in institutional quarantine.