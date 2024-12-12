Pune district admin needs 500 crore to complete land acquisition for Ring Road

The Pune district administration has requested ₹500 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) which it needs to acquire the remaining 200 hectares of land in the eastern and western parts of the city for the Outer Ring Road project. The Outer Ring Road is expected to reduce traffic congestion across the city. District collector Dr Suhas Diwase held a meeting on Wednesday at the collector’s office to review the pending land acquisition for the Pune Ring Road project. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Landowners have been asked to give their consent to the acquisition by Sunday, December 15 and those who agree by this date will receive 25% compensation whereas after the deadline, the remaining land will be acquired forcibly.

District collector Dr Suhas Diwase held a meeting on Wednesday at the collector’s office to review the pending land acquisition for the Pune Ring Road project. Land acquisition coordinator Kalyan Pandhare and officers from various regions attended the meeting. During the discussion, the district administration revealed that nearly 90% of the land acquisition for the project has been completed.

Pandhare said, “A total 1,740 hectares of land is needed for the Ring Road project. Of this, the target was to acquire 858.96 hectares from 47 villages in the eastern part and 644.11 hectares from 36 villages in the western part. So far, 1,300 hectares have been acquired, but 206 hectares remain to be acquired. Of the 206 hectares, 143 hectares are in the eastern part and 63 hectares are in the western part. The district administration is carrying out the process of adjudicating the acquired land.”

“Land in areas like Purandar, Bhor, Haveli, Mulshi and Maval talukas in the eastern part, and Khed and Maval talukas in the western part, still needs to be acquired. Landowners have until December 15 to give their consent in which case they will receive 25% compensation. After the deadline, compulsory acquisition will begin, and compensation will be four times the market value,” Pandhare said.

“Clear instructions were given to taluka land acquisition officers during the meeting. While some officers still have funds remaining from earlier awards, additional funds are required to acquire the pending 206 hectares of land,” Pandhare said.