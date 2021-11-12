Pune district admin organises fire-fighting demo for hospitals in Bhor

PUNE Taking serious cognisance of the Ahmednagar hospital fire that killed 11 patients, the Pune district administration begun its has fire audit. As part of the safety awareness drive a ‘live’ fire-fighting operation for hospital staff was held at district rural hospitals in Bhor taluka. Bhor is a tourist destination with several forts and tourist spots.

“A special interaction and ‘live’ fire-fighting demo was organised for doctors and hospital staff on Thursday. Also, an interaction with not only government, but private doctors was held on how to overcome emergency situations. Arrangements made at the hospitals were discussed,” said Rajendra Kachare, Bhor’s sub-divisional officer (SDO).

“We are taking all the necessary effort to keep the tourist places safe and also to provide necessary help to people during emergency situations. We appeal to tourists coming to Bhor to follow the Covid protocols strictly as the Covid pandemic is not over yet,” added Kachare.

Rohan Nalawade, a trekker said, “We often go to various forts and our next plan is to go to Raireshwar fort in Bhor. We are going to follow the Covid norms and take with a limited number of people.