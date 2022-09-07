Pune district administration will require 6,000 hectare land for Purandar airport
After chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Purndar airport will be constructed at the original site along with a logistics park, the Pune district administration stated that it will need to acquire more land for the park, which is near the proposed site
After chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Purndar airport will be constructed at the original site along with a logistics park, the Pune district administration stated that it will need to acquire more land for the park, which is near the proposed site.
According to the district administration, as per the previous proposal 2,832 hectare land was needed for the construction of Purandar airport, now, with the proposed logistical park an additional 3,103 hectare land will be needed. Total land required for both the projects will be 6,000 hectares and the MIDC will do the land acquisition process.
Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “As the logistic park and the airport will be constructed at the same location, we are taking review of the exact land required for both the projects. The Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation and district administration will take on the task of reviewing, and then the land acquisition process will commence.”
“We are well aware that there will be some opposition, but we will strive to convince the landowners. The Maharashtra government is willing to offer better compensation packages to the landowners. We will start discussing the projects, keeping in mind the opposition at the initial stage,” added Rao.
According to officials, the district administration will require land from Pargaon, Vanpuri, Khanwadi, Kumbharwaln villages for the airport, and for the logistic park, land from Pise, Rise, Pandeshwar, Rajuri, Naygaon, Bhondvewadi, Chandgudewadi and Ambi villages will be acquired.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics