Pune district collector bats for stricter implementation of helmet rule
PUNE Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday issued an order for the stricter implementation of the helmet rule.
The order states, “As per Motor Vehicle Act, all persons above four years of age, pillion rider or rider will have to wear a helmet. All people from government, non-government, municipal corporations, municipality, city council, schools, colleges, and government staff should follow the rule as their prime duty.
Those who disobey will be penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, Section 121. According to the order, about 62% of accident victims die because of head injuries. Helmets can save lives in 80% of cases
Deshmukh said, “We are also asking all the government officials to follow the helmet rule as we want to create awareness regarding importance of wearing a helmet and also lead by example. It is happening in all the districts.
In January and February 2022, a total of 60,000 bikers, who were found riding two-wheelers without helmets have been slapped with a fine of ₹3.31 crore.
Whereas in 2021, the Pune police traffic department collected ₹90 crore in fines from 18 lakh helmet-less riders.
-
Maha hikes ready reckoner rates across state
PUNE The Maharashtra government has announced an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates for properties across the state. As per the revised ready reckoner rates, the highest increase will be in the Thane municipal limits at an average of 9.48%, Pune city at 6.12%, and Greater Mumbai at 2.34%. The revised rates will come into effect from Friday, April 1, for the financial year 2022-23.
-
State lifts curbs, but authorities had already stopped taking action in Pune
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew all restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pune and have made masks optional. However, even before the decision was announced, the authorities had stopped taking action against violators. In March, Pune Municipal Corporation had not registered a single complaint against violators. Health minister, Rajesh Tope added that wearing masks would be voluntary. Assistant health chief at the PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that no fines were collected in March.
-
AIIMS student accuses seniors of harassing him
A first-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday accused his seniors of ragging and harassing him for allegedly wearing a cap instead of a turban before he went missing from the campus, prompting the institute to file a police complaint to trace his whereabouts. No complaint was filed with the district police or the college management by the student or his parents on Thursday.
-
Centre tightens rules for surrender of environmental clearances
Mumbai: In a first, the union environment ministry has laid down a standard operating procedure for project proponents hoping to surrender environmental clearances for projects that failed to take off. The procedure was laid down in an office memorandum (OM) dated March 28, a copy of which has been seen by the Hindustan Times.
-
Yogi Adityanath tells panchayat members to ensure BJP sweeps UP Legislative Council polls
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a virtual interaction with block development council and zila panchayat members, tasking them with the responsibility of ensuring a Bharatiya Janata Party sweep in the UP Legislative Council polls scheduled on April 9. Yogi Adityanath also said BJP candidates have been elected unopposed on 25 per cent of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council (local authorities) seats. The Council has a total of 100 seats.
