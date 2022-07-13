Pune district collector imposes Section 144 at all tourist spots
Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 17 in the district due to heavy rain forecast. According to the order, gathering of five or more persons has been restricted in one kilometre radius of forts, waterfalls and tourist places.
Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17.
“It is also prohibited to take pictures while swimming in water or near water falls. Consuming, selling alcohol in these areas is also prohibited. Stopping vehicles in accident-prone areas, reckless driving and overtaking in dangerous conditions have been banned,” the order stated.
“ We have imposed section 144 due to heavy rains and the decision is aimed at minimising loss to property and human lives during times of inclement weather conditions. Strict action will be taken against the violators,” said Deshmukh.
In revamped Grap, ban on diesel car when air severe+
Diesel vehicles not conforming to BS-VI will be banned in the National Capital Region if the Air Quality Index rises above 450, construction work will be halted above an AQI of 400, and diesel generators cannot be run if the index breaches 300, according to a revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to combat air pollution.
Ludhiana | Education dept warns government teachers of action if they exceed ex-India leave
Taking a serious note of government teachers exceeding their ex-India or other leaves than the permitted period, the Punjab education department has once again warned them of strict departmental action. In a recent order dated July 11, the office of director, education department, has asked all district education officers (DEOs) in the state to report or inform immediately about the employees who exceed their granted leaves to the head office in SAS Nagar.
Ludhiana| 4 rabid stray dogs caught in 6 months
The civic body is in a stew over the rising number of rabid stray dogs being reported in the city. Four such cases have been reported from different parts of the city in the last six months. The MC has recently received the post-mortem reports from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). Earlier, the department had also caught four rabid dogs in the last one-and-a half-year.
Agnipath Scheme violence in Ludhiana: 23 accused sent to judicial custody
After being in GRP custody for a day, a local court on Wednesday sent 23 accused held by the police for rioting and damaging public property at Ludhiana railway station last month while protesting against the Agnipath scheme to judicial custody. The local Government Railway Police had brought these accused on a production warrant on July 12.
IMD sounds ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ alert for Pune city
The India Meteorological Department has forecast 'extremely heavy rainfall' in the city and neighbouring areas, including the ghats, in the next 24 hours. “Extremely heavy rainfall activity to occur at isolated places and ghat sections of Pune on July 13 to 14. Chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Pune on July 15,” reads the IMD statement.
