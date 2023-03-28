Pune district disburse record crop loan of 4,130 crore

The Pune district has bettered its own record for crop loan disbursement for farmers, with ₹4,130 crore loan released under Kisan Credit Card this year. It is to be noted that Pune is the top-performing district in the country in terms of loan disbursement. The Pune district has bettered its own record for crop loan disbursement for farmers, with ₹ 4,130 crore loan released under Kisan Credit Card this year (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Reacting to the development, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We broke our own record in crop loan disbursement. We gave a loan of ₹3,894 crore last year, and this year we can give a loan of ₹4,130 crore. We have given ₹236 crore more loan than last year.”

Deshmukh further added, “Along with nationalised and co-operative banks, private banks also played important role in initiating the scheme.”