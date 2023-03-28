Pune district disburse record crop loan of ₹4,130 crore
Mar 28, 2023 11:21 PM IST
The Pune district has bettered its own record for crop loan disbursement for farmers, with ₹4,130 crore loan released under Kisan Credit Card this year. It is to be noted that Pune is the top-performing district in the country in terms of loan disbursement.
Reacting to the development, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We broke our own record in crop loan disbursement. We gave a loan of ₹3,894 crore last year, and this year we can give a loan of ₹4,130 crore. We have given ₹236 crore more loan than last year.”
Deshmukh further added, “Along with nationalised and co-operative banks, private banks also played important role in initiating the scheme.”