Pune district has 8,647,172 eligible voters

The election office on Friday released the final voter list of 21 assembly constituencies in Pune district for the forthcoming polls. In Pune city, Shivajinagar assembly constituency has 280 polling booths, 146,129 male voters, 143,587 female voters and 46 transgenders totalling 289,762 voters. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Deputy election commissioner Minal Kalaskar said the office received 5.79 lakh applications for new registration covering 8,417 polling booths ahead of the final publication of the summary revision of electoral roll on August 31.

According to the list, 8,647,172 voters will exercise their franchise in the state, including 4,491,068 males, 4,155,330 females and 774 of the third gender.

Kalaskar was accompanied by tehsildar Shital Muley and representatives of political parties.

According to the data, there are 8,417 polling booths in the district.

In Junnar assembly segment, there are 356 polling booths, 163,224 males, 157,242 females and 4 third gender voters taking the total to 320,470

There are 366,873 eligible voters in Khed Alandi assembly constituency with 389 polling booths, 189,444 males, 177,417 females voters and 12 third gender while Shirur has 455,540 voters, including 457 polling booths, 237,197 males, 218,320 females and 23 third gender.

Daund assembly segment has 310 polling booths, 161,251 male voters, 151,847 female voters and 12 transgenders totalling 313,110 eligible voters, while Indapur has 337 polling booths, 171,421 males, 161,596 females and 13 transgenders as eligible voters.

Baramati has 386 polling booths, 190,841 males, 184,290 female voters and 21 transgenders totalling 375,152 voters, while Purandar has 451,800 eligible voters comprising 235,261 males, 216,507 females and 32 transgenders as eligible voters.

Hadapsar assembly segment has 525 polling booths, 320,260 male voters, 287,842 female voters and 40 transgenders totalling 608,142 eligible voters. Kothrud has 387 polling booths, 202,550 males, 206,578 female voters and 23 transgenders totalling 409,151 voters. Khadakwasla has 505 polling booths, 297,203 male voters, 264,712 female voters and 40 transgenders totalling 561,955 voters while Parvati has 344 polling booths, 180,022 males, 173,945 females and 95 transgenders totalling 3,54,062 voters.