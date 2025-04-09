Pune district home to over 700 wildlife species

The biodiversity mapping initiative led by the Pune forest department in association with various NGOs has revealed that Pune district is home to over 700 wildlife species including 332 bird species and 110 fish species among others. N R Praveen, chief conservator of forests, Pune forest circle, informed that the department will soon be releasing a short film on the biodiversity of Pune district. As part of the programme, Khare presented data on the biodiversity of Pune district which was collected during the biodiversity mapping initiative led by the Pune forest department in association with various NGOs. (HT)

On April 7, Anuj Khare, a member of the Maharashtra Wildlife Board and former honorary wildlife warden of the Pune forest division along with Vinod Bartakke, a wildlife photographer gave a presentation on Pune’s wildlife in Vanbhavan Katta, a programme organised by the Pune forest department as part of its monthly lecture series to raise awareness among the people regarding Pune’s biodiversity. As part of the programme, Khare presented data on the biodiversity of Pune district which was collected during the biodiversity mapping initiative led by the Pune forest department in association with various NGOs.

According to this data, there are at least 12 wildlife hotspots in Pune district where there is a large wildlife presence. These include Sinhagad fort and valley, Pabe ghat, Rajmachi, Mulshi-Tamhini wildlife sanctuary, Bhimashankar wildlife sanctuary, Mayureshwar wildlife sanctuary, Parvati-Vetal Tekdi, Pashan lake, Lonavala dam, Veer dam, Dive ghat, Bopdev ghat and Saswad, and Alandi among others. The wildlife presence can be seen in both protected and non-protected areas of the district. As per the data, there are at least 125 bird and 38 mammal species sighted in forest areas; 140 bird and 20 mammal species sighted in scrublands; at least 105 bird and three mammal species sighted in and around water bodies; and 100 bird and 22 mammal species sighted on agricultural land. Grasslands, plantation areas and gardens too reported the presence of some species of birds and mammals; this included rare species such as the sooty tern, a sea bird spotted in Kothrud; bean goose that travels from the Arctic region; and broad-tailed grassbird. Khare said, “The district has different terrain making it an ideal habitat for a variety of bird and reptile species. We have such a huge diversity of birds that Pune can be declared a hub for birds not only native but even migratory birds.”

Praveen said, “This presentation has given wonderful insights into Pune’s biodiversity. There are several efforts being taken to create awareness among the people about the biodiversity in Pune. The Vanbhavan Katta, is itself a part of such awareness activity. Apart from that, the social forestry department also undertakes various programmes. We also celebrate days like Environment Day, Forest Day and several others. In terms of the research, mapping and conservation, it is an ongoing work and the department extends all the support that is required for this work.”

About the short film on wildlife in Pune to be soon released, an officer on condition of anonymity, said, “The film was shot in various locations including Kadbanwadi, Bhigwan, Saswad and several other areas and will showcase the biodiversity in those areas.”

However, the rich biodiversity is now facing several challenges including habitat encroachment, alterations in land use, unrestricted photography, invasion by exotic species etc. To prevent this, a policy needs to be prepared and implemented to protect the habitat of various species.