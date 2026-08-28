Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces free bus travel for women aged 60 and above

The chief minister said, “Women aged 60 and above would now be entitled to free travel on government buses. He also announced that 10 Pink E-buses for women would be operated under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme.”

The announcements were made during a Raksha Bandhan programme at Chakarpur Stadium in Khatima, where women tied rakhi to the chief minister.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced free travel on government buses for women aged 60 years and above, along with 10 Pink E-buses for women and an increase in financial assistance under the Women’s Self-Employment Scheme.

Why is the Uttarakhand government focusing on women's empowerment through initiatives like free bus travel?

Why is the Uttarakhand government focusing on women's empowerment through initiatives like free bus travel?

What is the eligibility criteria for women to travel free on Uttarakhand government buses?

What is the eligibility criteria for women to travel free on Uttarakhand government buses?

To promote entrepreneurship among women, Dhami said the financial allocation under the Women’s Self-Employment Scheme, which was earlier capped at ₹2 lakh, would be increased.

Also read: Yogi launches lifelong free travel on state-run buses for 60+ women

“The love and affection shown by all the sisters give me the strength to work harder and serve the people with renewed energy,” Dhami said, adding that the government considered women’s empowerment one of its key priorities.

He highlighted several central and state government schemes aimed at improving the social and economic status of women. Referring to initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government, Dhami said schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission had helped improve women’s access to banking, credit, clean cooking fuel and sanitation.

Speaking about Uttarakhand-specific initiatives, Dhami said the Nanda Gaura Yojana provides financial assistance of ₹11,000 at the birth of a daughter and ₹51,000 after she passes Class 12. Under the Mukhyamantri Mahalakshmi Kit Yojana, essential kits are provided to mothers and newborns, while the 181 women’s helpline and One Stop Centres offer assistance and support to women, he said.

Also Read: Pink Saheli card mandatory for free bus travel for women: Delhi Transport Corporation

The state government has also provided 30% reservation for women in government services, Dhami said, adding that self-help groups can avail of interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to start or expand their enterprises.

The Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana is also helping women market and sell their products, with centres being established at the block level, he said. Thirteen centres are also proposed in Dehradun to showcase products made by women from all 13 districts.

Dhami said 3.09 lakh women in Uttarakhand had become “Lakhpati Didis”, describing it as a significant milestone in women’s economic empowerment.

He urged women to aim higher and said the government would continue supporting them in becoming financially independent and successful entrepreneurs.

“Serving the mothers and sisters of Devbhoomi is my priority and sacred duty,” Dhami said, adding that the government would continue working towards ensuring that every woman in Uttarakhand was respected, empowered and self-reliant.