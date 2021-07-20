Pune district reports 1,032 fresh Covid positive cases, four deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 1,032 fresh Covid positive cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Three deaths were reported from Pune rural and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours. No death was reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 500,917 Covid cases and 8,832 deaths till Tuesday. PCMC has reported 255,398 cases so far and a total of 3,292 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 321,225 total cases so far and 6,165 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,077,540 Covid cases. Of this, 1,043,944 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 18,554 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 15,042 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 7,510 patients were discharged on Tuesday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,000,911 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.33%.

Across Maharashtra, 6,910 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Tuesday and 147 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.

The state health department stated that of 45,846,165 laboratory samples, 6,229,596 have been tested positive till Tuesday. That is 13.59% of patients till Tuesday.

Currently, 560,354 people are in home quarantine and 3,977 in institutional quarantine.

