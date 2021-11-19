Pune district reports 191 new Covid cases on Friday

As per the state health department, Pune district reported 191 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection on Friday. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million out of which 1.13 million have recovered, 20,013 deaths reported and 3,039 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 76 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 367,040 cases and the death toll stood at 6,947.

Pune city reported 76 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 522,296 and the death toll stood at 9,208.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 39 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,387 and the toll stood at 3,509.

Pune district also saw 28,887 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWIN dashboard and in total 1,26,05,243. Out of which 79,73,204 are first doses and 46,32,039 are second doses. A total of 524 sites saw vaccination out of which 377 were government centres and 147 were private centres.