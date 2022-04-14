Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases in 24 hrs
PUNE Pune district reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday. This took the progressive count to 1.453 million cases of which 1.432 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 234 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,515 and death toll is 7,203. Pune city reported 12 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,140 and the toll stood at 9,708 while PCMC reported three new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 347,399 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Five car-borne miscreants booked for snatching jewellery on National Highway in Ludhiana
Police registered a case against unidentified car-borne miscreants after they snatched jewellery from a commuter and The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar's mother on Tuesday evening at National Highway near Gurdwara Sri Atarsar Sahib. The complainant, Sunil Kumar, 26, of Mahadev Nagar, said he and his mother Laxmi were on their way to Ludhiana from Delhi when they were stopped by the car-borne miscreants at around 4pm near Gurdwara Atarsar Sahib.
UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified. For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment.
Let the show begin: Open-air theatre inaugurated at Pune’s Bhandarkar Institute
PUNE An open-air theatre was inaugurated at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute on Thursday by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, three years after its work started. The speciality of this open-air theatre is that an 83-year-old banyan tree will be at its centre. In 1937, the tree was planted by the then executive chairman of the institute, Vaijnath Kashinath Rajwade. The minister said the theatre will be useful for many artists in Pune.
We’re prepared..: Maharashtra govt on Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum on loudspeakers
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum to shut down loudspeakers in mosques, as the Azaan row in the state escalates. He said that a court decision is being referred to (by the MNS and the BJP) while making the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques. The MNS chief had previously too warned of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.
Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury
Gusty winds coupled with light showers brought in the much-needed respite from the searing heatwave conditions in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March. Naina, Vedanshi and Kritika, who were spotted walking on the Mall Road, said, “This time, we started experiencing high temperatures conditions right from the beginning of April.”
