Pune district reports 22 new Covid cases

Pune district reported 22 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20516 deaths and 244 are current active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,401 and the death toll stood at 7,183. Pune city reported 10 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 679,870 and the death toll stood at 9,706. PCMC reported nine new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,244 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard, as of Monday saw 17.70 million doses been registered in the district. Out of which 9.64 million are first doses, 7.78 million are second doses and 2,75,383 were precautionary doses. A total of 484 sites saw vaccination out of which 401 were government centres and 83 were private.