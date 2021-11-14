Pune district reports 240 new Covid cases, no deaths on Sunday

PUNE On Sunday, Pune district reported 240 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.15 million, of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,993 is the death toll and 2,885 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune also 10,000+ vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 86 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 366,645 and the death toll stands at 6,934.

Pune city reported 108 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 521,874 with the death toll at 9,205.

PCMC reported 46 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 269,193. The death toll stands at 3,505 as no more deaths were reported on Sunday.

Pune district also saw 10,299 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday. Of a total of 12,401,768 vaccinations, 7,917,855 are first doses and 4,483,913 are second doses. A total of 231 sites saw vaccinations of which 137 were government centres and 94 were private centres.