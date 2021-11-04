Pune district reports 241 fresh Covid cases and 4 deaths

Pune district reported 241 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours on Thursday. Four deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Of these, three were reported from Pune rural. No deaths were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and one death was reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 520,987 Covid cases and 9,202 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 268,786 cases so far and a total of 3,503 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 365,890 total cases so far and 6,907 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,155,663 Covid cases. Of these, 1,132,512 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 19,961 deaths in the district. At present, there are 3,190 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 1,163 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,456,263 in the State. The recovery rate in the state is 97.6%.

Across Maharashtra, 1,141 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 36 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently 186,432 people are in home quarantine and 878 people are in institutional quarantine.