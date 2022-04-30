Pune district reports 25 new Covid-19 cases

Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are currently active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one new Covid-19 case which took the progressive count to 425,591 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 17 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,426 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,526 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday in total 18.09 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.74 million are first doses, 7.97 million are second doses and 3,69,819 were precautionary doses. A total of 471 sites saw vaccination out of which 379 were govt centres and 92 were private.