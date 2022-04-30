Pune district reports 25 new Covid-19 cases
Pune district reported 25 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are currently active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported one new Covid-19 case which took the progressive count to 425,591 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 17 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,426 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,526 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday in total 18.09 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.74 million are first doses, 7.97 million are second doses and 3,69,819 were precautionary doses. A total of 471 sites saw vaccination out of which 379 were govt centres and 92 were private.
-
Vidarbha sizzles for third consecutive day, hottest April for central India says IMD
Central India, which includes all four meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra, namely Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Konkan, is witnessing its hottest April in 122 years, with the average daily reading of 37.78 degrees Celsius being the highest ever recorded since the India Meteorological Department first started collecting weather data in 1901. IMD officials were unable to confirm whether Maharashtra alone was recording its hottest April.
-
13 Checkered Keelback snakelets rescued from Virar house
As many as 13 Checkered Keelback snakelets (called Dhivad in Marathi) were released in a marshy mangrove in Virar on Friday evening after they were found at a Phoolpada home in Virar on Friday. House owner Rakesh Tiwari spotted the snakelets in his bedroom, wardrobe, washroom, and in the indoor overhead water tank early on Friday. A wildlife biologist who rescued the snakelets, Pankaj Jadhav heads the Members of Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme in Palghar.
-
Mumbai reports 24% spike in cases in April but hospitalisation rate remains steady
Mumbai: The city witnessed a 24% spike in Covid-19 cases reported in April compared to March, shows data from the state health department. The hospitalisation rate has, however, not increased significantly. The city began witnessing a spike in cases around April 14, leading to a surge in active cases. At present, the hospitalisation rate stands at 0.06%. Mumbai on Saturday reported 94 fresh infections and one death. Mumbai had 609 active cases at present.
-
CBI raids premises of 3 real estate developers in Yes Bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune linked to developer Shahid Balwa, his partner Vinod Goenka and Pune-based developer Avinash Bhosle in connection with the Yes Bank-Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd fraud. The agency claimed that DHFL had diverted the majority of the amount received as a loan from the Yes Bank to the firms controlled by developer Sanjay Chhabria who is currently in CBI custody.
-
Maha adds relatively fewer cases in April but positivity rate spikes
Mumbai: The state on Saturday added 155 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 78,77,732. Maharashtra also reported one death. The state's active case count is just shy of 1,000 at 998. The death toll in Maharashtra stood at 1,47,843 and the case fatality rate was 1.87%. In April, Maharashtra added 3,708 Covid-19 cases, which is a 55.42% drop from the previous month when the state had logged 8,319 cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics