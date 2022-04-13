Pune district reports 27 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 231 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported eight new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,509 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported seven new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,128 and the death toll stood at 9,708. PCMC reported 12 new cases and the progressive count went up to 347,396 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Wednesday, saw total registration of 17.88 million doses. Of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.85 million second and 311,671 precautionary doses. A total of 306 sites saw vaccination of which 221 were government centres and 85 were private.
PMRDA commences drive against illegal structures in Pune
After Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has started an anti-encroachment drive in the region. PMRDA on Wednesday demolished illegal constructions erected at Vadki. An officer at PMRDA's building permission department, Ramda Jagtap, said, “PMRDA will not only demolish illegal constructions but will also recover the cost for demolishing these structures.” PMRDA has filed a police complaint against six developers for selling small plots to people without taking proper permission.
Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent bail, extends temporary bail by 3 months
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao, seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
Silver Oak riot: Court allows Satara police custody of arrested lawyer
Mumbai The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday allowed Satara city police to take advocate Gunratan Sadavarte in custody, arrested in connection with the riots outside Silver Oak – the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, in connection with a case registered at Satara in October 2020, even as the Gamdevi police named his wife Jaishri Patil an accused in the riots case.
Man suffers from minor burn injuries after candle blows up on him as birthday party in Ambernath goes awry
Twenty one-year-old Rahul Maurya from Ambernath suffered minor burn injuries during his birthday celebration when a sparkling candle blew up on him after his friends threw wheat flour and eggs on him to prank him. A horrified video of his birthday went viral. In the video, his friends are seen gathered on a road and lit two sparkling candles, one was on the cake and the other was in Maurya's hand.
25 people faint after drinking fruit juice in Gurugram temple
Twenty-five people, mostly women and children, fainted at a temple here after consuming fruit juice offered by a man, who told them it was 'prasad', said police, which suspects the drink was laced with a sedative. The incident happened at the Budho Mata temple in Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, they said. Police said the unidentified man was serving the fruit juice on the temple's premises, claiming it to be 'prasad'.
