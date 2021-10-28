Pune district reports 306 more Covid cases, 6 deaths

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 306 new Covid positive cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours. All deaths were reported from Pune rural. and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in the last 24 hours.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 520,606 Covid cases and 9,199 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 268,535 cases and 3,503 deaths due to Covid, as per the state health department. Pune rural has reported 365,107 total cases so far and 6,883 virus deaths.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,154,248 Covid cases. Of this, 1,130,385 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,934 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 3,929 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 2,112 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,445,454 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.54%.

Across Maharashtra, 1,418 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 36 virus deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

The state health department stated that of 62,316,910 laboratory samples, 6,607,954 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 10.6% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 171,200 people are in home quarantine and 896 are in institutional quarantine.

