Pune district reports 309 new Covid cases, four deaths

Pune: As of Saturday, Pune district has reported 309 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,883 deaths and 8,089 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 55,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 172 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 363,138 and the death toll stood at 6,852 as three more deaths were reported on the day. Pune city reported 92 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 519,509 and the death toll stood at 9,183 as one more death was reported on the day. PCMC reported 45 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 267,808 and the toll stood at 3,499 as no more deaths were reported.

Pune also saw 55,693 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 11,482,696. Of which 7,562,965 are first doses and 3,919,731 are second doses. A total of 690 sites saw vaccination of which 470 were government centres and 220 were private centres