Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,516 deaths and 222 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,390 and the death toll stood at 7,183.

Pune city reported 10 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 679,840 and the death toll stood at 9,706.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 15 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,221 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard saw in total 17.68 million doses have been registered. Out of which 9.63 million are first doses, 7.77 million are second doses and 2,71,684 were precautionary doses. A total of 441 sites saw vaccination out of which 346 were government centres and 95 were private centres.